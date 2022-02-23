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Be Alive. Know Yourself. Know Others. Part III.
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30 views • February 23, 2022
Be Alive. Know Yourself. Know Others Part III. The conclusion of the getting to know me videos. This part starts with the Natalie Sudman book The Application of Impossible Things. Incredible book which I will talk about more in a future video. It deals with her near death experience. I talk about the connection between good friends. Then I relate how having lucid dreams changed my life after hearing a Robert Waggoner talk. More on lucid dreaming in a future video too. I also talk about some of the people who have shaped my world-views about spirituality and the nature of reality.
Join me and feel free to comment on what you see and hear here.
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
Join me and feel free to comment on what you see and hear here.
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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