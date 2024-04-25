Create New Account
More Police Crackdown on Protesters Supporting Palestine at University of Texas, Austin - yesterday 40+ Arrested
Police cracks down or protesters supporting Palestine in Texas. 

The protest “would have stayed peaceful” if the officers had not turned out in force ready to fight.

Read more here:

UT-Austin students hold pro-Palestinian protest; at least 50 arrested

https://www.statesman.com/story/news/local/2024/04/24/ut-austin-campus-student-protest-arrest-pro-palestine-protests-walk-out/73425149007/

An article to read, about Protest laws in Texas ...  In late March, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered public universities to revise their free speech policies and singled out some pro-Palestine student groups, saying they should be subject to discipline.   :

https://www.texastribune.org/2024/04/24/protest-texas-college-campus-free-speech-rights/

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

