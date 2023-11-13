Create New Account
'IDF Killed Own Soldiers On Oct 7': U.S. Lawmaker's Sensational Claim Amid Israel-Hamas War In Gaza
Published Yesterday

A U.S. lawmaker has made sensational claims about Israeli soldiers. Sam Parker claimed that IDF killed its own soldiers on October 7 due to the mess created by Hamas and lack of intelligence. His claims come at a time when Israel revised its death toll due to the surprise attacks by Hamas to 1,200. However, it didn't give any further details. Watch for more.

Mirrored -

Hindustan Times
israelgazaidffriendly firesam parkeroct 7

