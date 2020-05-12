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Democrats Continue To Target Flynn
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64 views • May 12, 2020
Just when you thought General Michael Flynn was going to be exonerated from the FBI's trumped-up charges, former US attorneys are plotting ways to go after Flynn again in the not so distant future.
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