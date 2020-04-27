How To Pray Against The Corruption - How To Bind & Loose (Spiritual Warfare)

Christians - the more of us that use these prayers the more we will be hitting the corruption where it counts. Listen at the 28:00 minute mark for how these prayers set back the Illuminatti 10 years (in the 1980's)! Use these prayers with other Christians for greater power. How to Bind and Loose Spirits is taught in this video. Win Worley was a specialist in spiritual warfare and deliverance. Get audios and videos and books on spiritual warfare:

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