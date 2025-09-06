SHEN YUN AND THE OPPRESSIVE CCP with LesShai Lemish

Episode 199

Many Americans understand that Communism is not a form of government that would be beneficial to be adopted into our own country. Few Americans, however, do not realize how close we have come to being ruled over by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), especially recently (2021-2024). The Chinese people can attest to the fear tactics and total control that the CCP attempts to have over their population, even when they leave the country. Shen Yun is a dance company production that portrays the beauty and freedom that the people of China once had before the dark age of Communism. Christians need to take note that God is not welcome in governments that want control over their populations.

Learn More and Connect:

Podcast:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shen-yun-voices-highlights-we-have-to-be-our-own-voice/id1762247674?i=1000685811027

Performance:

https://www.shenyun.com/

**

Living Into The Truth Ministries Information:

You can find Faith and Culture on these social media platforms:





Website: http://www.livingintothetruth.org

Video Channel:

**RUMBLE: KCMinistries @Faith and Culture Show

Bitchute: @FaithandCulture

Clout Hub: @LITTMinistries

Brighteon: Faith and Culture Show

YouTube: @littministriesfaithandcult3869



**

Social Media:

X: @LITTMinistries

Spreely: http://spreely.com/FaithandCulture

Gettr: @LITT_Ministries

Telegram: @LITT_Ministries

Instagram: @littministries

TRUTH: @LITT_Ministries

Donations: https://www.livingintothetruth.org/shop

LIVE SHOWS

TO YOUR HEALTH!! LIVE!

Health Professional and Author Pamela Burnham joins me the 1st Monday of the month at 4:00 pm EST/ 3:00 pm CST to discuss how to stay healthy in our toxic world. Come prepared to ask questions and to get answers.

THEOLOGICAL THURSDAYS!! LIVE!

Pastor Caspar and I will be airing live every 3rd Thursday (unless otherwise noted) at 5:30 pm EST! We will be discussing the various aspects of God and his character. Why does God allow so much turmoil and does he expect us to do something about it? Come and learn about the Judeo-Christian God and pray with us.

****

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. KCM, LLC is making such material available in an efforts to educate viewers for a better understanding of religious freedom and related issues, political and human rights issues, criminal justice, economic, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. It is to our understanding that this represents a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Law. In accordance with the Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material in this video is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html . Any use of copyrighted material from or in this video that goes beyond fair use must be obtained from the copyright owner.











