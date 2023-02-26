Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mijn mail aan 18 politici om de geplande cyberaanval te voorkomen ZEER BELANGRIJK! VERSPREIDEN!
3 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published 18 hours ago |

"Remember my children, that all the Earth must belong to us Jews, and that the Gentiles, being mere excrements of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812 🦄https://christiansfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/The-Secret-World-Government-or-The-Hidden-Hand.pdf

WEF = Front for Rothschild World Tyranny ⛓ truth-searcher website

http://web.archive.org/web/20220128145354/https://truth-searcher.org/2021/10/12/wef-is-front-for-rothschild-world-tyranny/


Video's die ik eerder heb gemaakt om de geplande cyberaanval van Putin onmogelijk te maken:

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/My-cyber-attack-tip-for-the-FBI:c

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Cyber-Polygon-attack-on-the-whole-internet-Claus-Schwab's-Grand-Cyber-attack-scam:6

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Israel-hosts-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-a-cyberattack-on-global-financial-system-TAKE-YOUR-MONEY-OUT-OF-THE-BANK!:6

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/HOW-ISRAEL-HARDWARE-BACKDOORED---EVERYTHING-Brendon-O'Connell-talpiottalk-com-via-archive-org:9

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Most-important-information-to-prevent-the-illegal-cyber-attack---Global-Genedrive--5G-Genocide-2022-12-09-15-20:5

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Cyber-attack-)-martial-law-)-gene-drive-mass-extinction-The-way-they-will-genocide-7-billion-people:0

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Make-the-planned-cyber-attack-impossible!-It's-easy!-Protect-the-financial-system-power-supply-and-internet!-2022-08-03-18-22:7

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Cyberaanval-is-te-voorkomen---motie-om-gas-aan-te-boren-als-dat-nodig-is-2022-08-11-18-39-20-1:e


Proof the cyber attack is planned: easy to prevent by disabling Intel ME - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VFJAhdiIEc

Biden warns of Russian cyberattack against US "it's coming" WITHDRAW YOUR SAVINGS NOW! - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boaen4yvuZE&t=258s


Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance


Pfizer Received FDA Approval to Manufacture mRNA Bioweapon Created by Wuhan Lab

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-fda-approved-pfizer-to-manufacture

Pandemic Prevention Platform

https://www.darpa.mil/program/pandemic-prevention-platform

Intended Consequences: mRNA Vaccines were Designed to Cause Severe Disease and Be Resistant to Antibodies

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/intended-consequences-mrna-vaccines

Dr. McCullough: Any Person Dying With No Prior History of Significant Disease, It's the Vaccine Until Proven Otherwise - The New American

https://thenewamerican.com/dr-mccullough-any-person-dying-with-no-prior-history-of-significant-disease-its-the-vaccine-until-proven-otherwise/

Health of Pure Bloods Threatened by Shedding of mRNA and Spike Protein

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/health-of-pure-bloods-threatened

Alle Kamerleden | Tweede Kamer der Staten-Generaal MAIL ZE!

https://www.tweedekamer.nl/kamerleden_en_commissies/alle_kamerleden


https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety

Keywords
putinagendabilderbergmartial lawpopulation reductiongatesworld economic forumtalpiotcyberattackwefgreat resetschwabyou will own nothingcyberpolygonwereldoorlogcyberaanvalontvolkingnieuwe wereld ordestroomuitvalvoorkomenstroomstoringtegenhoudenmachtsgreepsoros jesuiten vrijmetselaars rothschild rockefellerbanken internet stroomvoorziening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket