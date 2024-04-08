Create New Account
How to Tell the Difference Between God's Voice and Your Own Thoughts | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Published 19 hours ago

* Our newest book shows kids the Bible squares with science: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Connect with us: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/i


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at the links above!

Keywords
holy spirithearing the voice of godhearing from godhow to hear gods voicegods voice vs your thoughtshow to know if god is speakinghow does god talk to usis god talking to medoes god speak through dreamsdoes god speak to our thoughtslistening to the spiritwill god speak to mewhy wont god speak to mehow to know if its gods voice

