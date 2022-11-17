This is insane
Recently, a Classified Military Project Called ARGUS Was Unveiled.
This is a rare look into the sophisticated capabilities of modern surveillance equipment.
If this is what they are willing to declassify, imagine how much detail they have now that is classified.
Wall Street Silver:
https://mobile.twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1592989566100975617?s=20&t=nwswDwStduoi0ojdfn317w
This is just a taste of what they have in the sky. Now imagine the kind of surveillance equipment of all kinds that exists at the ground and digital level. And this is only going to be exponentially ramped up with the addition of 5G.
