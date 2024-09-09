Missing MH370 Flight - What Are They Hiding From Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 left Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing, China and disappeared with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board.
The Boeing 777 and its occupants have never been found and the incident is still shrouded in mystery.
Clayton Morris, of Redacted News, talks with journalist Ashton Forbes, who reveals some truly astonishing information that borders on the almost unbelievable. This interview is well worth watching
Video Source:
Redacted News
Ashton Forbes on X (formerly Twitter)
Closing Theme Music:
'Looking For Clues' by David Robson
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News, Ashton Forbes, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc mon00:05