Missing MH370 Flight - What Are They Hiding From Us
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
101 followers
55 views • 7 months ago

On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 left Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing, China and disappeared with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board.

The Boeing 777 and its occupants have never been found and the incident is still shrouded in mystery.

Clayton Morris, of Redacted News, talks with journalist Ashton Forbes, who reveals some truly astonishing information that borders on the almost unbelievable. This interview is well worth watching


Video Source:

Redacted News

With Clayton Morris

Ashton Forbes on X (formerly Twitter)


Closing Theme Music:

'Looking For Clues' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News, Ashton Forbes, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


Keywords
cover-upufomalaysiamalaysian airlinesmh370missing planemissing aircraft
