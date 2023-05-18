An Exclusive Conversation w/ Rick Martin, Lt. Scott Bennett, & Lt. Col. Sandy Miarecki

WARNING! Massive Truth Bombs Ahead...



You may or may not be ready to fully take in today's absolutely mind-blowing show -- an SOMTV Exclusive Conversation with special guests: Rick Martin from the Constitutional Law Group, Lt. Scott Bennet, and Lt. Col. (USAF Retired) Dr. Sandy Miarecki.

As this great awakening which is transforming the political and social landscapes all across earth hastens -- it now becomes critical -- that We The People arm ourselves with the knowledge, the fearlessness, the fortitude, the strength, and the spiritual armor required to navigate this transition.

This epic, two-hour discussion is filled to the brim with more raw, real-deal, hard-to-swallow facts about this world than you may ever be willing to consider. So if something therein sounds wild to you, coming directly from quite literally some of the most decorated and distinguished individuals to ever grace this platform, by all means -- look into it yourself.

The four of us on this broadcast are all different and we don't all agree on everything, but our love for freedom, truth, and common sense has united us for this ground-breaking program.

"You will indeed hear but never understand, and you will indeed see but never perceive. For this people's heart has grown dull, and with their ears they can barely hear, and their eyes they have closed, lest they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears and understand with their heart and turn, and I would heal them. But blessed are your eyes, for they see, and your ears, for they hear." Matthew 13: 14b-16

Prepare yourself for this one -- and share the hell out of this!

Enjoy the show!

ConstitutionalLawGroup.US

ShellGameWhistleBlower.COM

GlobalFreedomTV.COM

GiveSendGo.COM/G2HJG

SouledOut.TV

Get access to exclusive / members-only content for only $3.69/mo ($36.99/yr)

When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!