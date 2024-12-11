Dr. Lissa Johnson discusses military operations in civilian disguise such as covid 19 as a military psychological operation for the implementation of transhumanism with a 2020-2050 roll out tiframe.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Lissa Johnson discusses military operations in civilian disguise such as covid 19 as a military psychological operation for the implementation of transhumanism with a 2020-2050 roll out timeframe.
She acknowledges that this agenda is psychologically invisible to the majority of people who are cognitively and emotionally manipulated into pre-engineered responses.