6 Allergies No More?!

Allergies no more?! …Is this even possible?

More than 50 million people in the U.S. experience various types of allergies each year. They are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S.

“Allergies are an inappropriate response from the nervous system to a harmless stimuli”- naturopath and N.A.E.T practitioner Pamala Kay Schwarz shares in our interview. N.A.E.T. is a technique that can help the body rewire the brain and nerve system's response when exposed to an allergen. So much so, that people all over the world have found relief or reversal of their food and seasonal allergies, even those with a deadly anaphylactic response have found incredible results.

PODCATS SEGMENTS:

Pamala’s Journey into NAET [1:58]

Pamala herself suffered from autoimmune disorders and diseases. After six years of suffering, Pamala finds a known naturopath in her town, and out of desperation, she proceeds to go check it out. To her surprise, she begins to regain and recover her health with Pamala wondering how it happened, her desire to learn how this treatment helped her grow. And ultimately, she went back to school and became a naturopath to practice NAET.

Nambudripad's Allergy Elimination Techniques [04:29]

Nambudripad's Allergy Elimination Techniques, or NAET for short, is discovered by Dr Devi Nambudripad by accident. Dr Devi studied Eastern and Western medicine and was an acupuncturist and a chiropractor. She combined all these techniques and found a method to eliminate allergies.

How NAET Works [06.25]

NAET can be done with either acupuncture or acupressure, depending on the practitioners. NAET recognises that everything in the universe has a unique identifying vibrational frequency. These vibrations affect our health, particularly our nervous system.Our nerve endings picks-up the frequencies and send them to the brain to check, and then the brain will send a message back for the nervous system to know how to respond.

[8:41] For instance, when your brain classifies a peanut as dangerous, this misinformation that comes from your brain creates an inappropriate response in your nervous system, which is what allergies are.So whatever the stimuli are, our body responds inappropriately to them.

[11:01] What NAET does is alter the body's perception of something that was once considered dangerous. While you hold on to the sample, you are treating. The body releases endorphins into the brain during the treatment, and the body will then rewrite its harmful and harmless association with the substance.

How To Know When You have an Allergy [20:39] If you take vitamins and supplements and aren't feeling well or getting the results you know you should. You most likely have a nutrient aversion.

Emotional Impact [23:11] The treatment automatically includes identifying and addressing the emotional connection to the substance we're treating. It is not talk therapy or anything. It's addressed through the actual treatment that's done on the spine.

Muscle Testing [25:43] Dr Devi employs a technique known as neuromuscular sensitivity testing, which is similar to but not identical to muscle testing. It ensures that the person is no longer reacting negatively to a specific item.

Evidence for NAET [33:53] NAET is connected to Bioenergetic medicine. In western medicine, this type of medicine is becoming more popular. NAET has a whole research foundation, and they do all kinds of studies. Additionally, NAET has an improvement rate of 85%-90% for every person.

NAET for Everyone [39:27] This technique is safe for all ages, from newborns to the elderly. Even pregnant women can highly benefit from this treatment. Furthermore, it has no side effects.