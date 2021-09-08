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Chinese Officials Snub John Kerry as They Met with Taliban
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110 views • September 08, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick and Doc look at the latest in the Afghanistan debacle, as four former Gitmo prisoners released by President Barack Hussein Obama take up positions in the new Taliban government. While The Biden Administration is worried that the Taliban is not ‘diverse’ enough, China is making deals and recognizing the new regime in power.
In the second part of the program, Rick begins an in-depth study on The Parable of the Sower, and how a clear understanding of this teaching by Jesus is key to understanding all the parables in the Gospels.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/8/21)
In the second part of the program, Rick begins an in-depth study on The Parable of the Sower, and how a clear understanding of this teaching by Jesus is key to understanding all the parables in the Gospels.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/8/21)
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