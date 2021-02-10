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Most Racist + Self Glorifying Cult in the World - The Zionists' Delusion is: "we are the chosen ones"
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145 views • February 10, 2021
It's not the general population of Jews per se......but a terrorist sect within known as the Zionists. They think of themselves as better than everyone else. They even refer to every non-Jew in the world as Goyim.....meaning "beasts or cattle". They believe that "God has chosen them" to rule the world. They are self described as Luciferians.
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