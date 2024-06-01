Create New Account
Terahertz & Light Imaging applications In Biomedical Engineering
Terahertz applications: Spectroscopy and Imaging

https://youtu.be/yj8VC7a2wKw?si=pXEDtU-jlx81S4XO

.

Terahertz body scanner https://youtu.be/Y1NZMoimcCo?si=DARJ_p4T94Cmuj1b

.

Reflection-mode imaging in sub-Terahertz range at 100GHz

https://youtu.be/JwKfeiRvxfs?si=NMGbpDm-SCE7aDCw

.

LYTID - Towards Industrial Non-Destructive THz Imaging PHOTONICS+2021 https://youtu.be/LrBDrd3BhG8?si=T1mnVs1MHUyFka_7

.

Photoacoustic Imaging and Biomedical Ultrasound Lab - KU School of Engineering https://youtu.be/pq2jztrJbZs?si=oetAPcS-ACtJKYv8

.

Biophotonics & Medical Imaging With Light Department of Physics and Astronomy https://youtu.be/Hb41lGcDMHg?si=ETEHoYPq013YjSJI

.

Quantum Deep Learning Feature Extraction for THz Multi-Layer Image Sensing - 2020 Mitsubishi Electronic Research Center

https://youtu.be/uwU6uHuy2_w?si=E4qNGCZWPCHWQuK_

.

