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A frustrated father confronts Elizabeth Warren over her student loan planA frustrated father confronts Elizabeth Warren over her student loan plan
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14 views • January 24, 2020
FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs, Charles Payne and Kennedy join ‘Bulls & Bears’ for a special panel and discuss 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s student loan plan and one father who confronted the candidate saying: ‘We get screwed.’
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