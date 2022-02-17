BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Houthis Release Footage From Recent Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia & UAE
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
200 views • February 17, 2022
On February 16, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) Military Media released never-before-seen footage of recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Yemeni group, said in a brief statement that the footage shows the launch of several suicide drones at targets located in the “Saudi and Emirati depth”.

The drones seen in the footage were of the Samad-2 type. The Samad-2, which has a range of up to 1,000 kilometers, is the Houthis’ own copy of the Iranian KAS-04 drone. The Houthi drone can be equipped with different types of warheads.

The Samad-2 suicide drone is launched from a base consisting of nothing but three roads with the assistance of a rocket booster.

In the last few weeks, the Houthis carried out several missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The group also used its offensive capabilities to target Saudi-led coalition proxies inside Yemen.

The Houthis’ recent attacks were a response to the Saudi-led coalition’s intense aerial campaign on Yemen as well as to a series of ground operations in the country’s central, northern and northwestern regions which were carried out by the coalition’s proxies.

Source https://southfront.org/houthis-release-footage-from-recent-drone-attacks-on-saudi-arabia-uae/
Keywords
saudi arabiadrone attacksuaehouthis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy