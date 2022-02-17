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Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Yemeni group, said in a brief statement that the footage shows the launch of several suicide drones at targets located in the “Saudi and Emirati depth”.
The drones seen in the footage were of the Samad-2 type. The Samad-2, which has a range of up to 1,000 kilometers, is the Houthis’ own copy of the Iranian KAS-04 drone. The Houthi drone can be equipped with different types of warheads.
The Samad-2 suicide drone is launched from a base consisting of nothing but three roads with the assistance of a rocket booster.
In the last few weeks, the Houthis carried out several missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The group also used its offensive capabilities to target Saudi-led coalition proxies inside Yemen.
The Houthis’ recent attacks were a response to the Saudi-led coalition’s intense aerial campaign on Yemen as well as to a series of ground operations in the country’s central, northern and northwestern regions which were carried out by the coalition’s proxies.
Source https://southfront.org/houthis-release-footage-from-recent-drone-attacks-on-saudi-arabia-uae/