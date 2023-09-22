⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (22 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 September 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled four attacks launched by AFU assault groups near Vodyanoye and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy's casualties were up to 200 Ukrainian troops killed and injured, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In addition, in counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery howitzer, one Giatsint-B gun, as well as one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were neutralised.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopter strikes, and artillery fire repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the 12th Special Forces and 5th Territorial Defence brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

▫️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces in air strikes and artillery fire defeated a cluster of manpower and hardware of the enemy near Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 20 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were eliminated.

▫️ In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and three D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery fire delivered fire damage against clusters of AFU manpower and hardware near Staromayorskoye, Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 110 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three pick-up trucks were eliminated.

▫️ An ammunition depot of the AFU 1st Tank Brigade has been hit close to Zelenyi Gai (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aircraft and artillery inflicted fire damage on the enemy near Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka, Berestovoye, and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

▫️ The enemy's losses were up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two German-made Leopard tanks, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, one D-30 gun, and Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 113rd Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Liptsy (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, seven motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised during the day.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 124 areas during the day.

▫️ P-18, ST-68, and PRV-16 radars for detecting and tracking air targets were destroyed near Novopetrovka (Kherson region).

▫️ Five command posts of the AFU's 24th, 28th, and 67th Mechanised, 100th Territorial Defence brigades, and 15th National Guard Regiment were hit near Serebryanka, Druzhba, and Dyleyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Air defence systems have intercepted 10 HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️ Moreover, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shot down near Verkhnekamenka, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromikhailovka, Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ocheretovatoye, Chistopolye (Zaporozhye region) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 475 airplanes and 249 helicopters, 7,035 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 air defence missile systems, 12,027 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,154 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,488 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,301 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.