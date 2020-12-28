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12/28/2020 -- New Deep Earthquake event underway -- Buoy in event mode in W. Pacific -- BE PREPARED
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1398 views • December 29, 2020
December 28, 2020 -- After taking a week off making videos ... a new deep earthquake event has began in the West Pacific. Multiple M4.0 to M5.0 range deep events have struck below the NW, SW and Central Western Pacific, prompting a new round of seismic warnings to be issued for the next 7-10 days.
West Coast USA due for a full magnitude increase from current levels, topping out at upper M4.9 to M5.0 range.
Buoy in event mode in the middle of the silent zone across Western Indonesia. https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
West Coast USA due for a full magnitude increase from current levels, topping out at upper M4.9 to M5.0 range.
Buoy in event mode in the middle of the silent zone across Western Indonesia. https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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