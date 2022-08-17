TLAV The CDC On C19 Vaccines and Pregnancy Breastfeeding

The Last American Vagabondhttps://rumble.com/v1fne49-the-cdc-on-c19-vaccines-and-pregnancybreastfeeding.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lfa2cPU2f6YJ/





The CDC On C19 Vaccines and Pregnancy/Breastfeeding





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 08/07/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/41-killed-15-kids-israeli-gaza-attack-pandemic-injected-has-long-since-been-proven/