Trump on Mystery Drones - "The government knows what is happening... something strange is going on."
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
193 views • 4 months ago

NOW - Trump on mystery drones: "The government knows what is happening... something strange is going on." 

Trump also said: 

Trump said that Ukraine should not have been allowed to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russia, it was a “bad” decision.

He added that he may reconsider the decision. 

Also: ❗️ Donald Trump reported "little progress" in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

He emphasized his readiness to directly contact both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky to work toward ending the war, expressing his willingness to take action to facilitate peace between the two nations.

Trump also mentioned receiving signals from Kiev about its desire to achieve a settlement to the conflict.

Trump further revealed that he did not invite Zelensky to his inauguration in January.

Trump said that Zelensky should prepare to make a deal to end the war. 

Trump on whether Ukraine should give up territory
🐻Donald, don't worry - Russia can rebuild those cities quickly, look at Mariupol 😁


