Turning Pain Energy into Heat for Relief, an interview with Mike Hammond

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Where does pain-related energy go? According to Mike Hammond, Signal Relief converts excess electromagnetic energy into a tiny amount of heat—so small you can barely measure it. The discussion explores how this process may help interrupt discomfort without drugs or invasive procedures.
#SignalRelief #PainRelief #Biofield #HealthTechnology #Wellness #AlternativeHealth #Innovation #NaturalRelief
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:20End Screen