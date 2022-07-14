Paul Hastings LLP and Trustee Lawyer Fake Blatantly and Flout the U.S. Law

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https://gnews.org/post/pt6xf8df
On July 9th, Miles Guo posted on Gettr that he was preparing an appeal against the withdrawal of his personal bankruptcy petition and the sudden change of trustee appointment by the Department of Justice. He is filing a series of motions to remove Luc A. Despines, the trustee attorney, and Paul Hastings LLP, and will request them to be subpoenaed and report to the FBI’s criminal division.