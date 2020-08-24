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Mark Passio - New Age Bullshit Revisited - Asheville, NC - Part 1 of 2
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49 views • August 24, 2020
Mark Passio's web site:
https://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
https://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com/podcast
This is part 1 of 2 of a seminar which Mark Passio presented in Asheville, NC on March 22, 2014.
In this seminar, Mark explains how the "New" Age Movement is a Religion that has been purposefully designed to stifle Right Action by manipulating people into believing that we change our reality by thought and emotion alone.
During the course of the seminar, Mark breaks down 15 "feel-good," pseudo-spiritual "New" Age Deceptions which masquerade as spiritual teachings. After each deception is exposed, Mark balances each deception with a Correction which espouses a street-wise approach to true Spiritual Wisdom.
https://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com
https://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com/podcast
This is part 1 of 2 of a seminar which Mark Passio presented in Asheville, NC on March 22, 2014.
In this seminar, Mark explains how the "New" Age Movement is a Religion that has been purposefully designed to stifle Right Action by manipulating people into believing that we change our reality by thought and emotion alone.
During the course of the seminar, Mark breaks down 15 "feel-good," pseudo-spiritual "New" Age Deceptions which masquerade as spiritual teachings. After each deception is exposed, Mark balances each deception with a Correction which espouses a street-wise approach to true Spiritual Wisdom.
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