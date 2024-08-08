PEOPLE CHOKE AND COUGH as Spanish police use tear gas: Central Barcelona is sealed off this morning as Catalan separatist leader Carlos Puigdemont inspires new wave of protests.

Puigdemont returns to the country, despite the threat of arrest, and after 7 years in exile. Security forces are present to quash the pro-separatist crowds.

In 2015, Catalan separatists won the most seats in the Spanish election, claiming it as "yes" vote for breakaway. Puigdemont attempted to organize an illegal referendum on succession.