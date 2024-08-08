© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PEOPLE CHOKE AND COUGH as Spanish police use tear gas: Central Barcelona is sealed off this morning as Catalan separatist leader Carlos Puigdemont inspires new wave of protests.
Puigdemont returns to the country, despite the threat of arrest, and after 7 years in exile. Security forces are present to quash the pro-separatist crowds.
In 2015, Catalan separatists won the most seats in the Spanish election, claiming it as "yes" vote for breakaway. Puigdemont attempted to organize an illegal referendum on succession.