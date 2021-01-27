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Putin reveals Alien Hybrids Reptilians are the Ruling Class!
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4058 views • January 27, 2021
This Putin video i watch some years ago was Deleted by Youtube. If its an lie than why Youtube Deleted??? Putin already warning us at some years ago about this Evil Reptilian scumbags, but because he isnt USA president nobody listen to him now we pay the price!
Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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