Manual Safety Not Guaranteed - It'll Get You Killed?

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Will a manual safety on your self defense pistol get you killed? Are handgun drills based on "Safety Not Guaranteed" destined to get me killed?
Risk management.
Implications for upgrading your pistol's trigger. Risk management around kids. Drop safe in vehicular crashes. Rifle to pistol use of a manual safety. Thumb safety vs grip safety.
Safety Not Guaranteed (movie)
https://amzn.to/3yqp6yo
Mossberg MC2c & MC2Sc Reviews
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mossberg
Sig P365XL Reviews
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sig
KelTec P17 Reviews
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec