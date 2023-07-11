Create New Account
07.11.23 Ruminations During Caffination.
Just as they've pilfered the public coffers of any value, their plan to deplete the armament reserves has hit the low point. There is literally nothing left for them to sell off except the people and their belongings. Selling the furniture while the house burns down in effect.

Welcome to New Bidenzuela. Where the elite meet and greet and the Laws don't matter.

Thanks for coming by

Big 3

E.

