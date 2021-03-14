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Biden DOJ Pick Wont Answer Under 16 Gender Surgery Question
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20 views • March 14, 2021
#Biden #Liberals #GenderReassignment
Biden DOJ Pick Wont Answer Under 16 Gender Surgery Question
Vanita Gupta is asked by Senator Mike Lee what age Children should be to need their Parent's Consent to have Gender Reassignment Surgery.
Of course, she won't give an answer...
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Biden DOJ Pick Wont Answer Under 16 Gender Surgery Question
Vanita Gupta is asked by Senator Mike Lee what age Children should be to need their Parent's Consent to have Gender Reassignment Surgery.
Of course, she won't give an answer...
Support us on -
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-rambling-geordie
Paypal - https://paypal.me/theramblinggeordie
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/ramblinggeordie
Who is Really lying to us?
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