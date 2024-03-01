Trudeau is trying to END Free Speech with new censorship law

The Trudeau government’s new online hate speech legislation spells the end for free speech in Canada as we know it. You could find yourself being given a life sentence in prison for having the wrong opinions online. You could be ordered to wear a tracking device by the Attorney General and forced to stay in your house if someone fears you might commit a hate offence. This is beyond absurd. This is downright frightening.

These new online hate speech laws, if passed, will almost certainly be interpreted through the lens of a radical leftist ideology and be used to silence criticism of the government, intimidate people into submission and protecting the interests of special interest groups.

You would be wise to start preparing for your upcoming Human Rights Tribunal defence. It's inevitable.