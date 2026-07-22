The civilian courts are compromised. The bar guild is foreclosed. The statutory benches are exposed as core components of the deep state. Justice cannot come through the old system—so the old system is being bypassed.





Guardian Daniel R. reveals the military juridical blueprint for Nuremberg 2.0. Just as in 1945, the Allied Defense Forces face the operational necessity of completely bypassing a collapsed, subverted civilian legal structure. The Department of Defense Law of War Manual dictates with mathematical precision that under conditions of active allied receivership, civilian statutory courts drop all enforcement capacity. The military functions not as a political faction, but as the unhackable enforcement arm of the constitutional order.





The structural parallels are precise. The dissolution of civilian immunity—zero statutory protection for official actors. The doctrine of crimes against humanity—encompassing the entire transnational infrastructure of the present era. Forensic hardware seizure—unassailable evidentiary baselines secured via NSA and Cyber Command. And the broadcasting supremacy—the EBS will override civilian frequencies, streaming judicial verdicts, sworn confessions, and unedited evidentiary logs into daily routine.





The executive orders are the tactical scalpel. Executive Order 13818—blocking property of persons involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption. Executive Order 13848—imposing sanctions in the event of foreign interference in U.S. elections. These decrees deploy an uncompromising velocity, shifting enforcement exclusively into the military jurisdiction under Title 10 USC. The 60,000-strong shadow army forecloses deep state operations without civilian judicial interference.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.