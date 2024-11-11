Godly Resources for Grandparents Suddenly Thrust Back Into Parenting Role - Stacy Sanchez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sometimes the unexpected happens in our lives, and for Stacy Sanchez, that moment came when she and her husband suddenly found themselves as the caretakers of their seven-year-old grandson. Stacy is the founder and coordinator of Parenting, Again? Her ministry helps grandparents who have been thrust into the ranks of parenting later in life find encouragement and connect with others going through a similar situation. More than two million grandparents in the United States are the primary caretakers of their grandchildren, and the challenges are plentiful. Stacy advises finding a group of other grandparents who are on the same journey. Don’t do it alone! Pray for your grandchildren, pray for wisdom, and keep moving forward.
TAKEAWAYS
Grandparents do not have as much access to social workers and legal aids as foster parents do
Prayer is an essential part of caring for your grandchildren and caring for yourself
Stacy has an online Facebook community that helps grandparents connect with each other from a faith-based perspective
Stacy’s family was a victim of the fentanyl crisis driving her daughter’s drug problem resulting in her losing custody of her son
