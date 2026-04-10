Our Lady is REVIVING The Catholic Faith Worldwide

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Barry “BAZ” Mallett shares how a small Marian Eucharistic procession in Derry has grown into a worldwide Catholic movement drawing tens of thousands across multiple continents. What began in a city marked by centuries of anti-Catholic suppression is now seen as part of a larger spiritual renewal fueled by devotion, conversion, and public witness. Mallett attributes the rapid growth not to strategy, but to the work of the Holy Spirit, with bishops, shrines, and families joining in. He connects these processions to Marian prophecy, historical faith traditions, and a broader battle against secularism. Amid crisis and decline, the movement is presented as a sign of hope and the coming triumph of the Immaculate Heart. ✝