X22 REPORT Ep. 2886b - Trump Confirmed, Nothing Can Stop This, Nothing, Believe!, Truth Is A Force Of Nature
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2886b - Sept 28, 2022

Trump Confirmed, Nothing Can Stop This, Nothing, Believe!, Truth Is A Force Of Nature

 The [DS] walked right into the trap the patriots set. Trump has all the leverage, he is continually re-truthing anon posts. The fake news is trying to explain why this is happening. Trump confirms that nothing can stop what is coming, believe it. The truth is a force of nature and the propaganda will not be able to stand up to the truth. Trump is now moving to save the world from war, it will be peace through strength. Right on schedule.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
trumpcensorshippoliticsbig techpatriotsmemeselection fraudx22 reportncswicbiden admin

