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September Stock Market Crash
High Hopes
High Hopes
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944 views • September 07, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


September 7, 2022


Pastor Stan explains why there might be a Stock Market Crash in the month of September. September is the month where we celebrate the Feast of Trumpets, according to Benjamin Fulford, the Vatican is firing its employees, Goldman is selling $87M and the Pope is calling all assets back to the Vatican bank before the end of September.


00:00 - Why September?

07:13 - Jets Dream

11:29 - Years of Plenty and Famine

12:09 - Joseph’s Kitchen

16:48 - $47B to be Dumped

19:09 - All funds to be moved to Vatican Bank

20:23 - Historic Market Crash Predicted

25:51 - Presidential Debate: Stock Market will Crash

26:52 - Cornerstone Asset Metals


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j08lr-september-stock-market-crash-09072022.html


Keywords
crashprophecyvaticangoldstock marketsilverpopemarketfinancefamineseptemberpresidential debatevatican bankfundsgoldmanfeast of trumpetsprophecy clubdumpedstan johnsonplentyjets dreambejamin fulfordfiring employees47 billion dollars
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