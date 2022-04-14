Two Volunteers Said: Without Meeting You, I Would Assume Like Nobody Cares in China, and You Guys Are Showing the Bright Side of Chinese People!

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/11/2022 Two volunteers from the Go Dharmic charity organization expressed their concern about the epidemic containment disaster in Shanghai and said to Nicole: Without meeting you (the volunteers of the NFSC), I would assume like nobody cares in China, and you guys are showing the bright side of Chinese people!