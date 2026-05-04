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THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Donald Trump Has A Huge Gas Price Problem-MAY 4 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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Donald Trump has a gas price problem, and no amount of rallies, Truth Social rants, influencer spin, or “America First” slogans can make it disappear. The numbers are glowing in red at gas stations all across America. AAA says the national average for regular gas is now $4.45 per gallon as of May 4, 2026, with diesel at $5.641. Florida is paying $4.38, California has exploded to $6.11, Washington is at $5.67, and Hawaii is at $5.63. That is not fake news, media bias, or a Democrat talking point. Word is coming out now that Trump’s loyal legion of social media warriors have been ordered to not discuss it online. Donald Trump and his agenda have just ‘hit the wall’ at 100mph, what happens now? “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” Proverbs 29:2 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, this is the political nightmare Trump cannot meme away. A president can distract people from a scandal. He can distract them from a bad poll. He can distract them from a failed appointment, an ugly interview, or another Washington ‘food fight’. But he cannot distract a man filling up his work truck. He cannot distract a mother who has to choose between topping off the tank and buying groceries. He cannot distract a small business owner watching diesel prices eat through the week’s profit. The gas pump doesn’t care about Left or Right, the fake news or media bias. The gas pump tells you the truth in dollars and cents, and right now, that truth is threatening to destroy the entire MAGA movement and agenda. Trump’s war in Iran has settled into a daily, slow grind, with no end in sight, contining to impact the global economy. Americans right now are experiencing a rapidly-increasing sense of economic instability while watching the Washington elites dining on golden plates. Let them eat cake, you say? Ha! That’s exactly where we are on Day 2,240 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve!

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