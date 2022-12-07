Biolab safety expert on Covid, gain of function research, Fauci and systemic corruption.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Sean
Kaufman from Georgia US. Sean has multiple degrees and certifications in Public
Health and is the CEO of Safer Behaviors, a company that trains scientists in
biolab safety protocols. Sean discusses how he woke up to the massive health
corruption in 2020, his take on what happened during Covid and why
organizations like CDC, NIH, FDA are totally compromised and beyond repair. He
reviews the alarming safety data on the covid shots and why so few insiders are
speaking out right now. We cover his knowledge of gain of function research
being done in the US and other biolabs around the world. Finally, we discuss
some very unsafe practices going on under the guise of human health and cover
the attempt by WHO to implement a global health passport.
