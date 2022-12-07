Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biolab safety expert on Covid, gain of function research, Fauci and systemic corruption.
85 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published 15 hours ago |

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Sean Kaufman from Georgia US. Sean has multiple degrees and certifications in Public Health and is the CEO of Safer Behaviors, a company that trains scientists in biolab safety protocols. Sean discusses how he woke up to the massive health corruption in 2020, his take on what happened during Covid and why organizations like CDC, NIH, FDA are totally compromised and beyond repair. He reviews the alarming safety data on the covid shots and why so few insiders are speaking out right now. We cover his knowledge of gain of function research being done in the US and other biolabs around the world. Finally, we discuss some very unsafe practices going on under the guise of human health and cover the attempt by WHO to implement a global health passport.

Keywords
corruptionfdacdcnihsafetyfaucicovidgain of functionbiolabs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket