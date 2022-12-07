Biolab safety expert on Covid, gain of function research, Fauci and systemic corruption.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Sean Kaufman from Georgia US. Sean has multiple degrees and certifications in Public Health and is the CEO of Safer Behaviors, a company that trains scientists in biolab safety protocols. Sean discusses how he woke up to the massive health corruption in 2020, his take on what happened during Covid and why organizations like CDC, NIH, FDA are totally compromised and beyond repair. He reviews the alarming safety data on the covid shots and why so few insiders are speaking out right now. We cover his knowledge of gain of function research being done in the US and other biolabs around the world. Finally, we discuss some very unsafe practices going on under the guise of human health and cover the attempt by WHO to implement a global health passport.

