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Where is your focus? Trust in the LORD
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48 views • May 02, 2022
Prophetic word, given 2022-04-30 10:20am
The Lord wants to talk with us – put down all your distractions
People Mocked Noach so today no different even as the door of the ark closed.
Scriptures:
John 14:2-3
Genesis 6-7
Matthew 24:37-38/ Luke 17:26
Matthew 18:12-14/ John 3:16
Matthew 3:12/ Luke 3:17
Matthew 24:22/ Mark 13:20
Hebrews 13:8
Exodus 13:21-22; 14:1-31
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-30-where-is-your-focus/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
The Lord wants to talk with us – put down all your distractions
People Mocked Noach so today no different even as the door of the ark closed.
Scriptures:
John 14:2-3
Genesis 6-7
Matthew 24:37-38/ Luke 17:26
Matthew 18:12-14/ John 3:16
Matthew 3:12/ Luke 3:17
Matthew 24:22/ Mark 13:20
Hebrews 13:8
Exodus 13:21-22; 14:1-31
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-04-30-where-is-your-focus/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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