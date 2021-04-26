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China expected to deploy largest amphibious assault ship in South China Sea | ANC
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30 views • April 26, 2021
Rundown: China commissions its largest amphibious assault ship which is expected to be deployed in the South China Sea. The South China Morning Post reports the ship can carry an estimated 20 helicopters and hundreds of troops.
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