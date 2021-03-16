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The Urban Farmer Talks To The Corbett Report About "Homesteading" And What We Can Do To Meet The Coming Food Crisis {MIRROR}
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361 views • March 16, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40531
Everyone knows that it is becoming harder and harder to maintain a life of independence or achieve community with like-minded people in the modern urban environment. Today Curtis Stone (formerly known as The Urban Farmer) joins us to discuss how he is creating a homestead in a rural area to provide food, water, energy and shelter for his family. We discuss the growing movement of people taking the "stead pill" and how others can explore the homesteading solution.
License - Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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Everyone knows that it is becoming harder and harder to maintain a life of independence or achieve community with like-minded people in the modern urban environment. Today Curtis Stone (formerly known as The Urban Farmer) joins us to discuss how he is creating a homestead in a rural area to provide food, water, energy and shelter for his family. We discuss the growing movement of people taking the "stead pill" and how others can explore the homesteading solution.
License - Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
----------------------------------------------------------
Life Coaching For Men & Women: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN...
The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy'
bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Social Media & Important Links – linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Keywords
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