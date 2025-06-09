BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨Protestors shut down part of the 101 freeway - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
186 views • 1 day ago

🚨 Protestors have successfully shut down part of the 101 freeway as thousands march through the streets to protest ICE and President Trumps ordering of 2,000 National Guardsmen.

Large police response can be seen in attempt to disperse the crowd.

🔗 Anthony Cabassa (https://x.com/anthonycabassa_/status/1931849908585365548?s=46)

Adding:  🚨California demands the U.S. Federal Government rescind control over the National Guard

The Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom has has requested that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth rescind federal control over elements of the California National Guard and return their control to the State of California, citing the recent memorandum issued by President Trump which directs the Secretary of Defense to “coordinate with the Governors of the States and the National Guard Bureau” the federalization of members and units under the National Guard.

