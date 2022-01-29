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PT4 London England Jan22nd Worldwide Rally For Freedom 11yr Old Jasmin Speaks About COVID Vaccines
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90 views • January 29, 2022
PT4 London England Jan22nd Worldwide Rally For Freedom 11yr Old Jasmin Speaks About COVID Vaccines
ian. s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJxhAmYe0DY
The Collapse of the Narrative London 22nd Jan 2022
ian. s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJxhAmYe0DY
The Collapse of the Narrative London 22nd Jan 2022
The London Protest Against Mandates. From outside the BBC 11 year old reveals shocking breaking statistics on cases, hospitalisations and deaths of those infected. All UKHSA Data. Resulting in a failed experiment. Unless of course your agenda all along was genocide in that case they were successful. Watch the NHS throw their uniforms at number ten. The television claimed there were a few thousand protestors. Actually there were well over a million people there. Jasmin has always said 'Switch Off The TV'. Watch the veterans saluting the protestors/freedom fighters. watch Jasmin preaching her message outside number 10. There was no resistance by the police at all. Festival atmosphere.
ian. s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJxhAmYe0DY
The Collapse of the Narrative London 22nd Jan 2022
ian. s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJxhAmYe0DY
The Collapse of the Narrative London 22nd Jan 2022
The London Protest Against Mandates. From outside the BBC 11 year old reveals shocking breaking statistics on cases, hospitalisations and deaths of those infected. All UKHSA Data. Resulting in a failed experiment. Unless of course your agenda all along was genocide in that case they were successful. Watch the NHS throw their uniforms at number ten. The television claimed there were a few thousand protestors. Actually there were well over a million people there. Jasmin has always said 'Switch Off The TV'. Watch the veterans saluting the protestors/freedom fighters. watch Jasmin preaching her message outside number 10. There was no resistance by the police at all. Festival atmosphere.
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