Multiple Israeli DNA Studies Prove Jewish Genome is of Turkish and Mongolian blood

Of course, these lying mother F’ers whine about anti Semitism and they’re not even Semitic. These idiot Zionist Christians are dumb as rocks. The Jews totally reject Jesus as their savior and brag about getting him crucified. But God makes THEM his "chosen" people? The Jews are hijacking Christianity using paid off Evangelist preachers, like Hagee and others, preaching out of the hijacked Scofield reference bible.