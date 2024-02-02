Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Multiple Israeli DNA Studies Prove Jewish Genome is of Turkish and Mongolian blood
channel image
No Rona for me
23 Subscribers
38 views
Published 17 hours ago
Of course, these lying mother F’ers whine about anti Semitism and they’re not even Semitic. These idiot Zionist Christians are dumb as rocks. The Jews totally reject Jesus as their savior and brag about getting him crucified. But God makes THEM his "chosen" people? The Jews are hijacking Christianity using paid off Evangelist preachers, like Hagee and others, preaching out of the hijacked Scofield reference bible.

Keywords
biblegodtruth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket