BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL – PART 20
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
697 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
202 views • December 24, 2021
Part 20: Covid-19: Part 3 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times.
About Face Masks, Social Distancing, and much more...

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Gothic Storm, Foxwinter, Mortifer V., AShamaluev, T. Mutiu, Zakhar Valaha.

This is part 20 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 21 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com

Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
genocidenwonew world orderside effectsdepopulationeugenicspopulation controlcovid-19janet-ossebaardcovid vaccinethe great resetfall-cabalfall-of-the-cabalcyntha koeterpart 20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy