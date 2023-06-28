Create New Account
Swindon & Wilts Residents Association: Petitions To Stop 5G Masts In Residential Areas
The Prisoner
Swindon & Wiltshire Residents Association recently successfully campaigned to stop two proposed 5G masts in Swindon. Two monopoles proposed in residential areas in Toothill and Pinehurst were both rejected by the Council after considerable objections were raised by concerned residents who signed the petitions and also some objected online.

This video will hopefully inspire other people around the country to do the same in their local areas. People power works.

Many thanks to Genni and Livio who collected signatures in Toothill, and Sharon and Reg who helped in Pinehurst. Also thanks go to Councillor Sean Wilson who helped us to succeed with both objections.

National Residents Association website:
nationalresidentsassociation.co.uk

Where to find Tom:

Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

Keywords
stop 5gnational residents associationbe the resistance

