Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce AI & Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy

Katherine Watt reports
the majority of covid/bioweapon injections were given at pharmacies. Moving the
location closer to communities normalizes the concept of getting regular injections.
Requirements for injectors have been lowered along with protection from liability.
She says there’s an incentive to sabotage the normal operation of healthcare settings
to justify bringing in AI to replace staff. People must stop complying with the
injections and government involvement in healthcare.
Federal retail pharmacy program, vaccine side effects, Covid death protocol, AI in healthcare, United noncompliance, 21USC 360bbb, Public health emergencies, Government corruption
