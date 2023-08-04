Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce AI & Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy

Katherine Watt reports the majority of covid/bioweapon injections were given at pharmacies. Moving the location closer to communities normalizes the concept of getting regular injections. Requirements for injectors have been lowered along with protection from liability. She says there’s an incentive to sabotage the normal operation of healthcare settings to justify bringing in AI to replace staff. People must stop complying with the injections and government involvement in healthcare.



https://substack.com/@bailiwicknews

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

Federal retail pharmacy program, vaccine side effects, Covid death protocol, AI in healthcare, Untied noncompliance, 21USC 360bbb , Public health emergencies, Government corruption, Katherine Watt Substack





