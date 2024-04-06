20-year-old dancer killed by VAXX poison induced CANCER

Kate Kaufling. Rest in peace.

Immunization Requirements for UK Students with Clinical Responsibilities

COVID-19 Vaccination

"Proof of one of the following:

Documentation of being fully vaccinated (fully vaccination is defined as two weeks post second dose of a two-dose series or two weeks post primary dose of a single dose COVID-19 vaccination); or

Submitted and received an approved medical or sincerely held religious belief exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement (Submissions for an exemption request can be submitted through your MyChart account.)"

Join Kate's Krew - Fight against Osteosarcoma

"On the afternoon of June 2nd, 2023, Kate Kaufling, along with her parents, Steve and Holly, and her twin sister, Abbey, received news that no family should have to hear...cancer.

Tests began weeks earlier as Kate felt a few lumps and swollen lymph nodes. After a month of various procedures and tests, the biopsy was scheduled on one of the swollen spots on her body. The unimaginable news was delivered...the biopsy sample was malignant.

Kate, the beautiful 19 year old University of Kentucky dancer, nursing student with a 4.0 GPA has cancer? It's unimaginable and hard to even comprehend. Even as I sit here writing this, 14 days later, it's impossible to believe. We've known Kate since she was a tiny yet spunky 7 year old dancer at 360 Dance in Louisville, Kentucky. She and her twin sister, Abbey quickly became fixtures at our house, with our daughter Sami, and our lives were forever surrounded by infectious giggles, pranks, impromptu dance showcases, silly joke telling and endless laughter."

Katelyn Reigel Kaufling

"In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Cincinnati Children's Medical Research and Hospital in honor of Kate.

Kate will forever be remembered for her fierce and radiant spirit and the positive impact she had on everyone she met."

Cincinnati Children’s providing free COVID vaccine boosters to kids 12 or older, some 5-11 who are immunocompromised

"Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center has begun providing free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine boosters to kids 12 or older as well as some younger children who are immunocompromised. The medical center strongly recommends such boosters."

