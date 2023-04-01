Create New Account
Dr. Carrie Madej - Information Doctors Have Died For
Vigilent Citizen
Published a day ago

MIRRORED from Flyover Conservatives

Oct 30, 2021

https://rumble.com/vnlsl5-information-doctors-have-died-for-with-dr.-carrie-madej-flyover-conservativ.html 


Dr. Madej is a highly credentialed doctor who has been literally had to flee the country for her life. She is back now with a vengeance and shows us what is in the vaccines! She takes us under her microscope to show us what is really go on from hydrogel to computer chips.

All her resources can be found by texting

VAX

To 816-579-1144

To Support Dr. Madej with Research, IT etc... use her PayPal Donation Page at:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/truehealthdoc?locale.x=en_US

whistleblowertranshumanismdr carrie madejdoctors died

